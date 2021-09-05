Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, authorities said.
Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.