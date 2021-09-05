Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, authorities said.

Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.

