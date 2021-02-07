Iowa Public Safety Department aims to replace ‘old dog’ computer hardware

DES MOINES — Back in 2003, the United States launched war on Iraq, the Columbia space shuttle blew up, a road map to peace in the Mideast was released — and postponed and there were nearly 8,500 cases of SARS — the acute respiratory syndrome — that led to 810 deaths around the world.

It also was the year the Iowa Department of Public Safety went large on technology with new computer servers to store criminal records and other data.

“Eighteen years. It’s like dog years,” DPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens told a legislative appropriations panel recently. “I don’t know if it’s a direct comparison — one dog year is like seven human years, but technology is kind of the same.”

In his annual appearance before the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee, Bayens talked about the need for new technology to meet the agency’s current and future needs.

Servers that Bayens described as the “backbone” of the DPS system have been enhanced — “Band-Aided,” a staffer said. Updating the existing system no longer is possible because each attempt to enhance one part of the system throws it out of alignment with other components.