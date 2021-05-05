Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As interest in the coronavirus vaccine continues to lag, Iowa public health officials are trying to make it easier to get a shot.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that a bus will be set up this week in the parking lot of the Iowa Cubs baseball park in Des Moines for the first two days of games this season, and a similar pop-up vaccination station is planned at the Des Moines Farmers Market this weekend.

The state also now allows people who have had their first shot to take their vaccination card to any pharmacy or health care provider to get the second dose. Previously, people were advised to return to the same location for the second dose.

Reynolds said 66,500 Iowans have had their first dose and are eligible for a second but haven't gotten it.

“I think the message that we want to relay here is even if you're overdue for the second dose don't worry about that. It's more important that you get it late than not get it at all,” she said.

The more proactive approach comes as the state rejected 75,000 of the 110,000 doses offered this week by the federal government. Reynolds said 54 counties declined all their allocation while 34 turned down a portion and 11 accepted the full allotment.