Iowa received $9.3 billion in federal funds in fiscal 2019

Almost $856 million went to U.S. Department of Education programs, including $544.5 million in student financial aid, $386.1 million for research and development and $130.4 million for a cluster of special education programs.

The auditor’s 80-page report covered expenditure of federal funds by all state agencies, institutions and universities in Iowa and included a review of internal controls and compliance with federal laws and regulations.

In his findings, Sand reported seven internal control deficiencies at various state agencies.

The deficiencies cited include lack of policies and procedures to ensure various reports are reviewed, approved and submitted to the U.S. Department of Labor before the due date; to ensure all required information is included in awards to sub-recipients; to ensure all facilities are surveyed within the required interval; and to ensure policies pertaining to proper allocation of employee time are properly communicated.

The auditor said he provided the state agencies with recommendations to address each of the findings, noting that four of the seven findings were repeated from the previous year.

A copy of the report is posted at auditor.iowa.gov/reports/file/61908/embed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0