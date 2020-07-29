Iowa regents OK cuts to university budgets, presidential compensation

But Harreld said UI administrative costs actually are below the average of peer schools.

“Maybe a little data will help,” he said. “The American Council of Trustees and Alumni measured tier one universities across the country, and across the board the average amount of administrative costs were 17 cents per dollar … At the University of Iowa, it’s 13 cents per dollar. That’s 23.5 percent lower than the average,” Harreld said. “So, let’s please calm down. There’s not administrative bloat. There’s actually just the opposite.”

He also noted: “I’m sorry that people have a keyboard and they can type whatever they want without checking the facts.”

When Regent David Barker asked if the UI has felt cramped by lack of administrative support, Harreld said, “I think we’re below the right place, to be honest. I feel several strains, every day,” he said. “I feel like we’ve gone a little too far. So I get really kind of annoyed when people say there’s administrative bloat going on. Give me a break.”

Among the UI budget changes made in light of this year’s pandemic-driven losses and new expenses — exacerbated by an $8 million cut in state appropriations, projected drops in enrollment and a tuition freeze — was one phasing out general education support for Hancher Auditorium.