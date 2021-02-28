 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa reports 348 new virus cases, 1 additional death Sunday
View Comments
AP

Iowa reports 348 new virus cases, 1 additional death Sunday

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials reported 348 coronavirus cases and one new death linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, but hospitalizations remained at a low level statewide.

As of Sunday morning, the state was reporting 336,311 cases of the virus and 5,471 deaths since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 493 new cases per day on Feb. 13 to 396.86 new cases per day on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus across the state crept up Sunday to 196 from Saturday’s 181, but that total remains well below the November peak of more than 1,500 patients.

Iowa officials said 169,617 people have now received both required doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case
Iowa news

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

“You may not be interested in war, but war is most certainly interested in you,” one writer warned. State Sen. Ken Rozenboom wrote the outcome was suspect because Biden won 81 million votes sitting “in his basement virtually throughout the entire election cycle.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News