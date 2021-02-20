 Skip to main content
Iowa reports 560 new coronavirus cases
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 560 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and no new deaths.

The state has cited 332,182 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and 5,336 deaths. State data also shows that 278,568 people in the state have received a first vaccine dose, and 137,385 have received a second dose.

Hospitalizations continue to fall. State data shows hospitalizations for the virus now at 238 after a mid-November peak of more than 1,500.

