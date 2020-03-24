Iowa reports 19 new cases of coronavirus
alert

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday.

 Olivia Sun, The Des Moines Register via AP

Nineteen new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Iowa, state officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 124 in 30 different counties, according to state data.

None of the newly announced cases are in Northwest Iowa, which has reported three total positives so far -- two in Woodbury County and one in Sioux County.

More than 2,400 tests have been conducted at the state hygienic lab or at private labs since they started reporting, state officials said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to provide another update on the state’s response to the coronavirus at her daily news conference, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

