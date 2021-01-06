Iowa Republicans decry mob violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators and Congress members sheltered in place Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters broke through police barricades and made their way into the U.S Capitol Building as the House and Senate debated objections to the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess and the building went on lockdown.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), President Pro Tempore of the Senate, evacuated with his usual capitol police protective detail, according to an aide. Grassley is third in line to the president.
Grassley's Twitter account later tweeted, "Thank you for your concern. Senator Chuck Grassley is in a secure location."
Later Wednesday afternoon, Grassley tweeted his thanks to Capitol police and condemned the rioting.
"Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Grassley tweeted.
Colleague Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted she and her staff were also safe, calling the riot "anarchy."
"I served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest," Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate, tweeted. "What's happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It's anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."
Republican 2nd District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Miller-Meeks said she and her staff were safe, and locked the doors to her office inside the Longworth House Office Building.
"This is a sad day for all of us ... and many of us see this as a sad day in our democracy," Miller-Meeks told reporters on a Zoom call, calling the situation at the U.S. Capitol "frightening," but that people were "remaining calm, and the Capitol police have done an outstanding job."
Miller-Meeks said she was strongly encouraging people to disperse and to peacefully protest away from the Capitol grounds, and said it is "incumbent" on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to do the same "and to decry and denounce any violent activities that are going on on the Capitol grounds."
While "strongly in support of the Constitutional right to protest, protesting should be peaceful and should not be breaching buildings or storming the Capitol," Miller-Meeks told reporters. "People are angry. They're frustrated. They're disappointed. All of that is understandable. ... People can be engaged. They can be passionate, but should not rise to the level of destroying property" and let Congress "get back to the business of trying to resolve these very important constitutional issues."
Similarly, fellow Iowa U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra said they and their staff were all safe and sheltering in place.
In a message to the Journal, Feenstra, a Republican in his first week representing Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, said he was "devastated by events that are happening."
That came about an hour after Feenstra tweeted about the unrest, writing, "It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe. If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching."
"We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol," Axne tweeted. "The US Capitol Police are protecting us."
Axne made a personal plea to Trump on Twitter to, "Please sir, tell them to stop."
These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump," Axne tweeted.
“It's been a very challenging day for our country,” freshman Rep. Ashley Hinson said, explaining that because of COVID-19 protocols she was in her Longworth House Office Building office and had no contact with the demonstrators. “We're hunkered down like many other members,” she said shortly before 5 p.m. CT.
Shortly before President Donald Trump called on his supporters to go home, Hinson called on him on social media “to address the nation and call for an end to this violence and disruption to our democratic process. This is not how we do business in the United States of America.”
Later, she called for a stronger response from Trump.
“Violence is not the answer and we need the president to say so,” she said. “Inciting violence is not the answer. I think we need a stronger response from the president as a result of what happened today.”
The invasion of the Capitol raises safety concerns for the Marion Republican. She called it unacceptable that.
“People need to be able to feel safe to have this debate. We need to have a better standard,” she said.
Hinson was a member of the Iowa House when thousands of people gathered in the Statehouse to protects changes in the state’s collective bargaining law. Unlike the situation at the national Capitol, Hinson said she never felt unsafe.
“I know people's tempers were hot, and they used their First Amendment right to tell me so, and that's what, that's what they should do,” she said. “That's why I think what happened today was unacceptable. People should never resort to violence. What we had happen here is unacceptable.”
Despite the breakdown, Hinson believes many members of Congress remain committed to upholding the Constitution and the democratic process.
“I'm one of them and I'm calling on everybody to let this process play out as our founding fathers intended, as we've done every four years for hundreds of years,” she said.
People on both sides of the election debate will remain passionate, she said, but the process of certifying the Electoral College results must continue.
“That means having the debate, it means being able to have disagreements and still respect each other,” Hinson said. The Republican caucus met earlier in the week and discussed certification “in a civil manner” despite the differences of opinion.
“At the end of the day, we can leave and work together,” she said. “That's what people expect of us. That's what people expect this country to be like.”
No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021
Democrat Dave Loebsack, whom Miller-Meeks replaced in Congress with his retirement Saturday after serving seven terms representing southeast Iowa, tweeted "what is happening at the Capitol is beyond belief and utterly unacceptable in our democracy."
"This is nothing less than an attempt at mob rule," Loebsack tweeted. "President Trump needs to address this situation immediately and tell his supporters this is completely beyond the pale."
Republican Party of Iowa state chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump throughout his presidency, tweeted his opposition to the rioting.
“We are the Party of law and order. This is NOT a peaceful protest. What is happening in Washington, D.C. is utterly unacceptable,” Kaufmann said. “I condemn any and all violence toward on our government officials and law enforcement and encourage others to do the same.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who also has been a steady supporter of and campaigned for Trump’s re-election, also issued a statement about Wednesday’s events.
“Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital,” Reynolds said. “This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans.”
