Iowa’s Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19, misses Senate vote for first time in 27 years

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to vote today in the Senate, but the health of others is more important than any record. My voting streak reflects how seriously I take my commitment to represent Iowans,” Grassley said.

Grassley was first elected to the Senate in 1980. Staff members noted he can participate in nearly all Senate business remotely, aside from voting, under the chamber’s rules.

“As always, Sen. Grassley is prioritizing the health and safety of others by quarantining after exposure to COVID-19 — highlighting how important it is for every Iowan to do their part to help slow the spread,” said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “Unfortunately, this also means Grassley will miss his first vote in 27 years — the longest period of time any senator has gone without missing a vote in U.S. history.

“This is an unprecedented accomplishment all Iowans are proud of, and I applaud his outstanding work ethic and dedication to our great state,” added Kaufmann, a community college history and political science instructor. “Iowans can rest assured knowing Grassley will get right back to work and never miss a vote as soon as his quarantine period ends.”