ANKENY, Iowa -- In the final hours before the polls opened on Election Day, Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell took their campaigns on one final lap to ensure as many of their supporters as possible commit to voting.
The campaigns’ get-out-the-vote operations likely will be crucial in what appears to be a very close race to be Iowa’s governor for the next four years.
Reynolds, the Republican who took the office a little more than a year ago, and Hubbell, the Democratic challenger, on Monday made their closing-argument pitches to supporters at rallies and voter turnout events throughout the day and across the state.
Polls have showed a close race. The Iowa Poll, the gold standard in Iowa political polling, showed Hubbell leading Reynolds by just 2 points, 46 percent to 44 percent, in a new poll published Saturday in The Des Moines Register. An Emerson College poll, published Friday, showed Reynolds ahead of Hubbell by 4 points, 49 percent to 45 percent.
Reynolds, joined by other statewide Republican candidates and traveling by private plane, held nine events Monday and traveled river to river in Iowa with stops in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Waterloo, Clear Lake, Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City before closing out the day in Sioux Center.
“Iowa is going in the right direction,” Reynolds told a few dozen supporters at the day’s kickoff event at the Ankeny airport. “And I believe that Iowans know that this is the team and this is the governor and the lieutenant governor that’s going to keep this momentum going and to continue to build on that success.”
Shortly after her small plane landed on a runway at Davenport Municipal Airport later Monday morning, Reynolds motored through a rally inside Carver Aero, a charter airliner, where roughly two dozen people welcomed her with waving campaign signs and applause. Reynolds encouraged the crowd to get out the vote, saying, “We need to sprint across the finish line,” and “let’s get ‘er done” on Election Day.
“I hope you can feel the optimism and the excitement from this group of public servants that want the opportunity to continue to serve you,” Reynolds said. “It is not the doom and gloom of the other party. (Democrats) are traveling the state, talking about Iowa’s going to heck in a handbasket and everything’s bad -- and that’s not reflective of what’s happening on this ticket.”
Reynolds plans to cast her ballot early Tuesday morning in her hometown of Osceola, according to her campaign.
Hubbell spent his final day of the campaign in Democratic strongholds in eastern and central Iowa. He appeared at campaign offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and West Des Moines before finishing the day at an Election Eve rally in downtown Des Moines.
“We said from the very beginning we expect a very close race. But at the same time we’ve been working hard from the very beginning of this campaign to build a campaign that could win the primary, do well in the conventions and the caucus, and win the general election by appealing to voters all across our state,” Hubbell told reporters after rallying a few dozen volunteers at the West Des Moines canvass event. “We’ve been working all 99 counties and we want to pull Iowans together. We’re not trying to divide people. We want to be the governor and lieutenant governor for all Iowans, and I think people like that idea.”
Roughly 500 supporters attended Hubbell’s Election Eve rally in downtown Des Moines, according to the campaign. The event also featured the other statewide Democratic candidates and Hubbell supporters who spoke speaking about their dissatisfaction with private management of the state’s Medicaid program, state funding for mental health care programs, and the increasing cost of college and student debt.
“I am running to change the direction of our state and once again put people first,” told the enthusiastic crowd. “It’s time to stand united, turn this state around and get it going for all of us the right way.”
Hubbell plans to vote early Tuesday morning in Des Moines, according to his campaign.
Democrats already have more than 215,000 votes locked in as the party surpassed its previous midterm election early vote performance.
Democrats in 2014 cast 191,036 early votes; as of Monday, Democrats had cast 215,663 early votes, according to Iowa Secretary of State data. And that number does not include Monday, which was the last day for in-person early voting.
With Monday’s numbers still to be included, Republicans appeared on pace to submit roughly the same number of early votes as they did in 2014.
The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Iowa.
Bill Lukitsch of the Quad-City Times contributed to this story.