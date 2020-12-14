Iowa’s Electoral College votes cast for Trump

DES MOINES -- Without the drama or danger seen in other states, Iowa’s six Electoral College votes were cast Monday morning for Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump in November’s election carried the state by 8.2 percentage points over Democratic nominee and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, 52.8% to 44.6%.

Trump also carried Iowa during his 2016 electoral victory.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were expected to finish Monday’s proceedings across the country with 306 Electoral College votes to the Trump and Pence ticket’s 232.

Iowa’s presidential electors met Monday at the Iowa Capitol to certify the state’s Electoral College votes for Trump and Pence. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate presided over the meeting. Neither gave any remarks.

The brief procedure included none of the drama that played out Monday in other states targeted by Trump’s quixotic attempt to overturn the presidential election results. In Michigan, the state capitol and legislative buildings were closed Monday for both COVID-19 precautions and “a credible threat of violence,” according to a state Senate spokeswoman, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0