DES MOINES -- The only thing certain early Friday evening was that after 18 months of campaigning, the polls are closed and the votes in Iowa’s hotly contested race for governor are being counted.
Who will serve as Iowa’s chief executive for the next four years remains unknown.
Republican successor incumbent Kim Reynolds went into Election Day hoping to earn a full term as Iowa governor by fending off a challenge from Democrat Fred Hubbell.
Experts, campaign insiders and even the candidates themselves have said throughout the campaign that they expected the race to be close.
Polling has showed it is just that: an Iowa Poll, the gold standard in Iowa political polling, showed Hubbell with a 2-point lead over Reynolds, 46 percent to 44 percent, while an Emerson College poll showed Reynolds with a 4-point lead over Hubbell, 49 percent to 45 percent.
Both campaigns spent the final days working to secure every vote possible, knowing voter turnout will be a key to the election result.
Democrats outperformed their early voting efforts in the previous midterm election four years ago. Their early vote totals were up 19 percent over 2014, while Republicans’ early vote totals increased just 3 percent over 2014, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.
Early vote numbers, however, cannot predict an election’s outcome because it cannot be known whether early votes represent new voters or voters who would have otherwise voted on Election Day.
Reynolds, 59, became Iowa’s 43rd and first female governor when former Gov. Terry Branstad signed on as President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China.
Hubbell, 67, is a wealthy Des Moines businessman making his first bid for public office.
Also on the ballot is Libertarian Jake Porter; the party earned official status with its performance in the 2016 elections.
The 2018 governor’s race was the most expensive in state history with Hubbell raising more than $19 million --- padding his contributions with about $7 million of his own money --- while Reynolds’ campaign generated about $14 million in support with about $5 million coming as a late infusion from the Republican Governors Association to keep Iowa in the red column.
Both campaigns bombarded the television airwaves with a mix of commercials showing positive images of Reynolds romping with her grandchildren and Hubbell looking relaxed and fatherly talking with Iowans of all ages as well as hard-hitting messages that challenged Reynolds’ handling of Medicaid privatization and Hubbell’s forthrightness in disclosing his wealth and his plans to change Iowa’s tax policy in the future.
Reynolds appealed to rural interests and her conservative base by focusing on her small-town roots and working-class values that enabled her to raise a family while scaling the political ladder, first as a Clarke County treasurer, then as a state senator and finally as Branstad’s lieutenant governor for six years before becoming the state’s first female governor when he resigned in May 2017 to become President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China.
What Reynolds lacked in fundraising she made up for in enthusiasm, crisscrossing the state as Iowa’s biggest cheerleader to tout a resurging economy that she said would only get better with the largest income tax in state history to kick in this January. She warns the positive progress would be thwarted by Hubbell’s plan to return to a state-run Medicaid system, undo the tax policy he contended benefitted the rich and end Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-business agenda.
Hubbell touted himself as a change agent that would halt the sharp right turn that Statehouse Republicans had taken in the past two years to undo the state’s collective bargaining law, revamp the workers compensation program and enact what is viewed as the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law – a change that is being challenged in state court.
The scion of one of Iowa's wealthiest families, Hubbell campaigned on a theme of getting Iowa moving in “the right direction” after two years of GOP underfunding of education, cutting taxes in a way that favored the wealthy and switching Iowa’s Medicaid system to management by private out-of-state insurance companies without public input.
Hubbell drew on his experience as a past CEO of the Younkers department store chain and Equitable of Iowa Companies and his brief government stints as head of the Iowa Power Fund Board and interim director of the state Department of Economic Development to make the case that he was better equipped to be the chief executive of state government.