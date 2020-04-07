Iowa’s Medicaid program may feel coronavirus brunt

Most potential new Medicaid members would likely qualify for the 2013 Iowa Health and Wellness Plan, which has a 90 percent federal match rate. In addition, according to the agency’s analysis, uninsured individuals may be eligible for Medicaid if they show up at a hospital or other entity for care that has the authority to determine presumptive eligibility.

However, according to the analysis, if individuals become Medicaid-eligible but are unfamiliar with how to access the program or simply go without insurance hoping COVID-19 is a short-term issue, the Medicaid increase could be lower than projected but could lead to a higher number of uninsured Iowans.

Iowa elected officials acknowledged Tuesday they are too early in the process to know how the novel coronavirus pandemic will play out — including how Iowa’s $1.25 billion share from the federal CARES rescue package will fit into this equation as well as the state’s $4 million “stopgap” small-business grants program.

“We’re trying to attack that very issue from a lot of different perspectives,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a news conference Tuesday.

Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said it was “too early to tell” what impact the health crisis would have on Iowa or the state’s fiscal 2021 budget.