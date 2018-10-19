Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.5 percent in September, the second-lowest rate in the nation.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate didn't change from August, although the number of unemployed residents decreased slightly to 41,800. The number of employed people also rose by 1,900 in September.

Iowa unemployment rate is second only to Hawaii, which has a 2.2 percent rate.

Iowa's rate is below the national unemployment rate for September of 3.7 percent.

