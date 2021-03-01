 Skip to main content
Iowa sandwich making facility burned to ground
AP

Iowa sandwich making facility burned to ground

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — The Pride of Iowa sandwich-making facility in east-central Iowa has been destroyed in a fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the plant in Marengo around 9 p.m. Saturday for the fire, television station KCRG reported. Officials said the facility was closed and that no one was working in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to salvage one freezer, but the rest of the plant was destroyed, fire officials said.

The Pride of Iowa makes sandwiches for sale in vending machines and at convenience stores.

