Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

Reynolds also issued a statement, accusing Biden of picking “a political fight" with the governors to distract from news from Afghanistan, the U.S. border and inflation.

“As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families," Reynolds said. “Iowa’s democratically elected legislature endorsed that view as well when they passed a law to support a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their own children. In Iowa, we will continue to support individual liberty over government mandates.”

The controversy over the law is building as Iowa experiences a surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases. In the past month Iowa has gone from a seven-day moving average of cases of less than 300 a day to now more than 1,000 a day. Hospitalizations statewide went from from 120 to 450 in the past 30 days.

“It’s very alarming to us because we haven’t seen cases like this since October of 2020,” said Polk County Health Department spokeswoman Nola Aigner Davis. “We are surging again.”

Des Moines area hospitals had 125 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from 109 a week ago and positive tests show the trend of new cases isn't slowing. Davis said the county saw 340 positive cases over the weekend.

University Hospitals in Iowa City had 45 COVID-19 patients up from 13 at the beginning of August. Included in the current patients are six children.

