Iowa school officials: High school baseball and softball teams play it safe, fans less so

DES MOINES — The coaches and high school student-athletes playing baseball and softball across Iowa are doing their best to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state athletic association officials say.

The fans who are attending those games, on the other hand, are not always as cooperative in practicing social distancing.

Iowa is believed to be the first state where high school student-athletes resumed athletic competition. The state’s summer baseball and softball seasons resumed with practices on June 1 and games on June 15.

Roughly a week into the season, at least a half-dozen Iowa high school baseball and softball teams have experienced disruptions due to players or coaches contracting the new coronavirus, state association officials confirmed.

None of the five cases involving baseball teams have been traced back to games or practices, said Jared Chizek with the Iowa High School Athletics Association.

Chizek said while coaches, players and umpires are doing their best to adhere to the recommended safety protocols established by the state public health department, some school officials have told him fans are not always as cooperative.