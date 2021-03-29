Iowa secretary of state to Pelosi: 'Iowans should have the final say in all Iowa elections'

Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was seated as a new member of Congress in January, pending the outcome of a House panel's review of Hart's election challenge.

Hart, of Wheatland, claims 22 lawfully cast ballots were excluded from a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, due to errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.

Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in state court before asking the Democratically-controlled U.S. House to resolve the issue.

Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process, providing roughly a week for a panel of judges to hear the contest and deliver a ruling.

Pate pushed back on the assertion, stating "(b)oth my office and the (Iowa) Supreme Court were ready, willing, and able to facilitate a fair and thorough contest process."

"Iowans should have the final say in all Iowa elections, not Washington, D.C. politicians," Pate wrote.