Iowa sees coronavirus surge with over 17,700 cases in a week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State public health data released Monday indicates Iowa is beginning the new year with a large surge in coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Public Health posted 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days. That rate of about 2,500 cases a day is a significant jump from the 1,300 to 1,400 daily average during December. The surge pushed Iowa's 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday. The state reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight drop from 170 reported Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated. State data indicates 14% of children age 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated as schools resume classes after a holiday break. The vaccination rate for those aged 12 to 15 is 43%, and for those age 16 to 19 the rate is 47%.

CDC data indicates 35% of the Iowa population remains unvaccinated.

The state data on deaths is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Last week, the state reported a total of 7,858 deaths in Iowa.

