Iowa sees first case of ‘community spread’ COVID-19

Unless the order is extended, the pause should not affect the trial of Andre Richardson, set for trial May 4 on murder charges in a double homicide outside a Cedar Rapids smoke shop.

The order declares that the emergency response to the coronavirus “constitutes good cause” for any delays that might affect a criminal’s right to a speedy trial. But the order makes it a priority to reschedule such cases when the delay is over.

The order also allows for key parties to request they appear by video conference rather than in person for sentencing hearings. Convicted killer Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester, is scheduled to be sentenced April 17, three days before the order is set to expire unless extended. He was convicted last month in the cold-case murder of Michelle Martinko, 18, in 1979 at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

Earlier Saturday, the Iowa Board of Regents recalled all faculty, staff and students from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa who currently are outside the United States.

The board previously had recalled only those in countries with a Level 3 travel advisory. The new directive applies to all countries.

The board said it was allowing its institution presidents “the flexibility to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0