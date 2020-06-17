Iowa sees first West Nile case, first-ever Heartland virus case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa reported its first case of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus for 2020 on Wednesday and also its first-ever case of the Heartland virus thought to be transmitted by a tick.

The West Nile virus was reported in Polk County and involved an adult between 18 and 40 years old, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Heartland virus case was reported in Appanoose County in south-central Iowa involving an individual between 61 and 80 years old.

About 20 percent of the people infected with West Nile virus will have mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and vomiting, state health officials said. Less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus become seriously ill; in rare cases, it results in death.

The Heartland phlebovirus was first discovered in Missouri in 2009 and is thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick. Since then, Heartland virus cases have expanded across the Midwest and southern United States.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, anorexia, nausea and diarrhea.