Iowa Sen. Ernst optimistic about reopening economy, but says health is first priority

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst appreciates President Donald Trump’s optimism about reopening the nation’s economy by Easter.

But the Iowa Republican, who voted for a $2.2 trillion aid package, wants to follow guidance from health officials to “safeguard our population first.”

Ernst joined 95 other senators who on Wednesday night approved the aid package that could result in direct payments to Americans within weeks and provide assistance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a first step,” Ernst said, adding that, if necessary, Congress will approve more assistance.

The goal is to deliver the aid in weeks, not months, she said, but it will take some time as federal agencies implement and deliver on the plan.

“I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer. I want to be very optimistic” because those agencies’ employees will be “working as hard as they can to get those dollars out the door,” once the package is approved by the House and signed by Trump.

“Americans need to understand relief is on the way,” Ernst said. “I want to see our lives back to whatever normal is sooner rather than later.”