CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates raised more than $4 million for their campaigns during the past three months.
Democratic hopeful Theresa Greenfield, president of a Des Moines real estate firm, topped the fundraising with $1,741,842 for the July through September quarter, according to her Federal Election Commission report.
Although incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst raised less — $955,966 — she has $3,943,730 cash on hand 13 months before the November 2020 election. Greenfield’s cash on hand is $1,240,264.
Democrat Eddie Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, reported $1,238,559, which included a $1 million loan he made to the campaign. He has $1,071,532 cash on hand.
A third Democrat, Kimberly Graham, an Indianola attorney, raised $23,116 and has a $20,152 cash balance.
Michael Franken, a retired admiral from Sioux City, raised $150,314 since entering the race in late August and has $107,126 in the bank.
Cal Woods of West Des Moines, who also entered the race in August, has not filed.
Independent Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog of Clive reported raising $11,391, including $7,000 she loaned to the campaign. Her cash balance is $9,072.
Campaign finance reports are filed at www.fec.gov.