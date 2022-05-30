Iowa Senate District 3 race features a battle of newcomers

Of the Iowa Senate races on the ballot in Northwest Iowa in the June primary, one features a competition between two candidates with no prior legislative experience.

For Iowa Senate District 3, Republican Lynn Evans, a 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia, is running against Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020 and spent time working with former U.S. Rep. Steve King.

There was no incumbent in the newly-drawn district, which includes all of Buena Visita, O'Brien and Osceola counties, eastern Cherokee County and southern Clay County. Cities within the district include Cherokee, Primghar, Sheldon, Sibley, Spencer and Storm Lake.

Since no Democrat filed in the heavily Republican district, the winner of the GOP primary will be the presumptive winner for the general election in November.

Evans, who's lived in Iowa his entire life, said if elected, he'd be focused on two amendments he'd like to see in the state constitution. "Adding language that ensures our right to keep and bear arms, and adding language to ensure that abortion cannot be interpreted as a constitutional right in this state," he said via email.

A client service specialist for JMC Inc., which does software work with schools, Evans also said he wants to keep Iowa competitive, not just with the region but with every state in the union.

"We need to continue to work on tax reform that encourages entrepreneurship, and allows taxpayers to keep more of their hard earned income that can be put back into our local economies," Evans said.

As for why voters in Iowa Senate District 3 should consider casting their ballots for him, Evans touted his principles of being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and fiscally conservative and said residents should be represented by someone who knows them well.

"For 33 years I've served our communities as a teacher, coach and school administrator. Iowans should be represented by Iowans. People who have lived and worked in our communities and understand the struggles we face," said Evans. "I’ve been showing up for Northwest Iowa my entire life, and not just when it’s convenient. I will continue working hard for Northwest Iowa in the Iowa Senate."

LaBruna, a native of Orange County, Calif., lists Sanborn as his residence. He did not respond to The Journal's questions for this story by deadline.

On his campaign website, LaBruna lists "pro life" and "Main Street economy" as the first two items on his issues page. With respect to the former, LaBruna said "The sanctity of life is one of the most important issues we face today. We must fight for the right to life for all unborn children. It is imperative that we are a voice for voiceless. I'm a firm believer we cannot rest until all unborn children are protected."

Regarding the economy LaBruna said: "Coming from a family of small business owners, I understand how vital they are to each community. We need to focus on developing economic opportunities to enhance job growth, broadband expansion, and tax incentives to increase overall business investment."

At an April campaign event in Sutherland, NWestIowa.com noted that LaBruna made the following pitch to voters: "We have to make the state House and state Senate both stay conservative. Those are our strongholds. We cannot get lazy right now."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

