Iowa Senate forges ahead on tax cuts

But he conceded the issue will be idled until the state Revenue Estimating Conference meets next week to revise the state’s tax collection forecast, Congress and the president finalize details and rules for a federal stimulus package, and legislative Republicans set their joint fiscal 2022 state budget targets and hammer out a tax-policy compromise.

“I think you just made the case for not moving this bill today — it’s a pretty persuasive case,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, before Republicans moved the bill to the debate calendar.

In addressing the 2018 “triggers” — provisions added at the insistence of Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Republicans — that Dawson called “shortsighted” on Wednesday,

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said the measures were enacted as “guardrails” to keep the state budget from going off track should a halting economy not produce the growth needed to maintain funding priorities.

“These are not ‘want’ programs, these are ‘need’ programs,” said Jochum, the committee’s ranking Democrat.

“Whether we act today or not, our economy has been artificially inflated with huge amounts of money — billions of dollars that flowed into this state from the federal government in 2020 and 2021,” she said.