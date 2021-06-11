Iowa Senate official warned of payback over COVID-19 inquiry

“I expressed frustration in a stupid way,” Smithson said.

Smithson said he has no influence over the confirmation process since he's not a voting member of the Senate, and that his comment didn't impact the outcome of the investigation.

The remark came as Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors informed him they would issue a “hazard alert letter” urging legislative leaders to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation policies to better protect workers and visitors.

Smithson reacted with frustration, saying that “doesn’t tell me a (expletive) thing,” inspectors' notes say. In a letter hours later, Smithson thanked them for meeting and added, “I know that this has not been an easy matter to investigate and I am not necessarily an easy person to deal with when I defend a client.”

Iowa OSHA launched the inspection in January after labor unions filed a complaint alleging the Capitol was at risk of a COVID-19 outbreak because of lax safety protocols.

Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, said he was stunned that Smithson would raise the prospect of retaliation against Roberts.