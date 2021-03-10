Iowa Senate passes ‘back-the-blue’ bills

DES MOINES — Majority GOP senators passed “back-the-blue” bills Wednesday to toughen protest-related penalties in the wake of last summer’s racial injustice unrest and impose financial sanctions against local governments that take action to “defund” law enforcement.
Senate File 534 — legislation containing enhanced sentences for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment, rioting and unlawful assembly — was passed 31-17 party-line vote.
Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, ruled a Democratic amendment — seeking to add a ban on racial profiling — was out of order procedurally, as the bill was drafted.
Likewise, Senate File 479 passed on a 31-17 party-line vote making local government entities ineligible to receive state funds if their elected officials reduce the budget of their law enforcement agency unless their total budget is reduced by an equal or larger amount, or the city or county provide “sufficient justification” to the state Department of Management, which would set rules for the new arrangement.
“The answer to police misconduct is not to defund and eliminate police. It’s to invest and change the conduct through continued training,” said Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. “We need law enforcement to keep us safe. We need to appreciate them and ensure that they have the resources and support that they need.”
Minority Democrats agreed that law enforcement is vital to public safety, but with public safety responsibilities come accountability.
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said no law enforcement groups registered in support of the GOP bills that he said were more intended to “score political points” than foster reasonable public policy.
PROVISIONS
Along with increasing penalties for rioting, unlawful assembly, harassment, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief and with enhancing some to felonies — changes opponents said were aimed at last year’s protests in the wake of George Floyd’s choking death in Minneapolis — Republicans created a new aggravated misdemeanor of interfering with public disorder control.
Other provisions sought to enhance the rights of police officers who suffer an injury in the line of duty by allowing them to recover damages against the individuals who caused the injury, create an assault offense for pointing a laser with intent to cause harm and provide civil liability protection for a driver who inadvertently injures someone blocking a highway without a permit.
‘OBEY THE LAW’
Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, said the bill’s provisions were aimed at people committing criminal acts by damaging and defacing public property and looting private businesses while still protecting First Amendment rights to free speech, assembly and protest.
“We need people to obey the law,” noted Garrett, saying the tougher penalties are intended to “make people think twice about breaking the law.”
Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, tried unsuccessfully to amend the bill to lessen some of the penalties with what he called “common sense” as a retired law enforcement officer.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, told Republicans what Kinney was offering was reasonable, adding “what you’re suggesting is extreme, it’s radical.”
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
During the debate on SF 479, Democrats offered an amendment taking a swipe at GOP support for a separate bill seeking to ban traffic enforcement cameras by requiring the Legislature to cover any lost money due to action that eliminated revenue for law enforcement purposes.
“Put your budget where your mouth is, or this is pretty hollow,” said Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, before the amendment was defeated 31-17 on a party-line vote.
During debate, Democrats challenged Republicans to name one Iowa community that’s thinking of defunding it police, calling the bill a “symbolic gesture.”