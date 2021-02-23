Iowa Senate Republicans approve bill limiting early voting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate approved a bill Tuesday sharply limiting early voting, with some arguing that changes were needed to ensure the integrity of the state's election despite no evidence of fraud.

The bill, approved on a vote of 30-18 with only Republican support, would reduce the mail and in-person early voting period, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned and require polls in all elections to close at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than currently for general elections.

Bill sponsor Sen. Roby Smith said it will create uniform election rules statewide.

“It’s easy to vote and hard to cheat," he said.

The House, also controlled by Republicans, is expected to approve the bill as soon as Wednesday. If so, it will go to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican and strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has claimed without evidence that there was widespread fraud in his loss to President Joe Biden. Reynolds has indicated she supports the voting restrictions.