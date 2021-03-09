Iowa Senate’s license plate bill raises concerns about law enforcement

DES MOINES — Law officers no longer would be able to ticket a driver for not displaying a front license plate on a vehicle as a primary offense unless the citation was issued in conjunction with another violation, such as exceeding the posted legal speed limit, under a bill the Iowa Senate approved Tuesday.

Currently, Iowa law requires state-issued license plates be attached to the front and rear areas of most vehicles with an exception made for antique cars from 1948 or older. Senate File 419 would redefine an antique vehicle as at least 25 years old and would expand the number of vehicles exempt from having two license plates attached to their vehicles to include vehicles that require modifications to secure a plate, said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, the bill’s floor manager.

Zumbach said the proposed change still would maintain and keep the front plate, but “it just has to be inside the vehicle and not necessarily displayed” and drivers cited for a secondary offense by a law enforcement for not having the plate attached to the front of the vehicle would have to have committed some other offense that was the primary reason for the stop.

“The way this bill is written, it’s very minimal,” Zumbach said in response to critics’ claims it would cost manufacturing and prison industries jobs by requiring fewer license plates to be produced.