Iowa senators propose new scrutiny for public aid recipients

DES MOINES — Majority Republicans in the Iowa Senate indicated Monday they would like to take another run at requiring Iowans who are receiving public assistance benefits to undergo more rigorous eligibility verification reviews to bolster program efficiency and weed out fraud and abuse.

Senate Study Bill 1125 would have the state Department of Human Services enlist a private vendor to verify assets, identity and other eligibility requirements for hundreds of thousands of Iowans participating in public assistance programs involving federal and state benefits no later than July 1, 2022.

“It is tried and tested technology,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who chaired a subcommittee that advanced the bill to the full Senate Commerce Committee for consideration. He said he expected the approach would improve program oversight while saving taxpayer money, but he noted eligibility ultimately would be decided by DHS officials, not the vendor, so there would be no incentive to reduce public aid participation.

Public response was divided. Scott Centorino at Opportunity Solutions Project said the approach would lower Iowa’s high rate of improper assistance payments, while critics said it would create problems for deals at a time when more Iowans are in need to food and other assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.