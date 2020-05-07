Iowa shifts focus from COVID-19 containment to mitigation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thanks to Iowans following coronavirus mitigation strategies such as social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is able to shift its COVID-19 focus from containment to mitigation.

Even as the number of new cases continues to climb, Reynolds said Iowa is successfully dealing with COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 231 Iowans.

As she continues to allow more businesses to reopen, Reynolds said credit goes to Iowans for responding to targeted mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.

“I'm proud to say that Iowans do what they always do and they responded,” Reynolds said during her daily news conference Thursday. “So since we've kind of really accomplished what we were trying to do ... now we have shifted our focus from mitigation and resources to managing and containing virus activity as we begin to open Iowa back up.”