WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The victim of a fatal shooting this week in Waterloo was the mother of a man who was found shot dead just months ago, according to police.
Diane Martin was shot in her Waterloo home Monday, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported . She was later pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. An autopsy shows the 48-year-old died of a single gunshot wound, police said.
Diane Martin's son, 22-year-old Shavondes Martin, was found dead in an alley in May. His death remains unsolved.
It's unclear if the two deaths are linked, authorities said.
"We don't know if she was the target. It could be a random house shooting at this point," said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. "We don't know if there is a connection between him being shot and her being shot."
Authorities are also unsure of whether the Monday night shooting was connected to other reports of gunfire around the city that night, Leibold said.
Diane Martin had reported gunfire at her home multiple times in the past few years, but no injuries were reported, according to police records.
Neighbor Beverly Sanders said gunshots are now a regular occurrence in the once quiet neighborhood. She said the violence makes her afraid of exiting her front door.
"It's getting to be terrible," Sanders said. "I'll just be glad when it's over."
