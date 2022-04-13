 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

Iowa's solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer

Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar, the Des Moines Register reported.

Thompson was released on $300 cash bond and pleaded not guilty to the the charge on Monday. If convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine .

The solicitor general is a member of the state Attorney General’s Office and represents the state in legal cases.

Thompson informed Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller of his arrest and continues to work for the office, Miller's chief of staff Lynn Hicks told the Register.

