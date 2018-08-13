Iowa State Fair Iowa State Fair photos 10 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Iowa State Fair "super bull" Dream On, a 3,050-pound product of the Brandt Farms in Corning, Iowa, rests comfortably in his Cattle Barn pen Monday as fairgoers stare in wide-eyed wonder. Rod Boshart, Journal Des Moines Bureau Participants in the annual veterans' parade march down the spectator-lined concourse Monday as part of the festivities at the Iowa State Fair, which is underway in Des Moines through Sunday. Rod Boshart, Journal Des Moines Bureau Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments Recommended More Latest Local Offers Wheelock & Bursick Dentistry/Classifieds The Main Options for Teeth Whitening Dial Senior Mgt. What is independent living? Creative Carpets We Make It Easy! More Latest Local Offers Winnavegas Play Blackjack for FREE every Wednesday! Wheelock & Bursick Dentistry/Classifieds The Main Options for Teeth Whitening Winnavegas Breakfast Buffet