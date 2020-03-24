Iowa state panel allows 4th, 2nd District candidates to remain on primary ballots

An Iowa state panel that hears objections to candidate filings on Tuesday dismissed all but one complaint on the grounds that candidates, including four 4th Congressional District Republicans, had demonstrated “substantial compliance” with requirements for being included on primary election ballots.

Most of the two-hour telephonic meeting of the Objections Panel dealt with challenges to U.S. Rep. Steve King and three of his GOP challengers — state Sen. Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor — in Iowa’s 4th District.

Cynthia Hanson of Sioux City said their petitions were invalid because the information about the “circulator” — the person circulating the petitions — was incorrect.

Based on “sweeping reforms” proposed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, she said, the Legislature changed the rules for circulators to provide more oversight and eliminate the potential for fraud and misrepresentation.

“I call on you to take seriously the role you have today of setting precedent as to whether the laws passed by the General Assembly will be enforced,” Hanson said in seeking to have those candidates removed from the primary election ballot. “You alone are charged with determining legislative intent.”