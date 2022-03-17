Iowa state senator falsely claims COVID-19 vaccines not effective

DES MOINES — During discussion of legislation that would prohibit schools and child care centers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for children, a state senator on Wednesday falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccines were not effective or safe.

“We need to put to rest that COVID-19 is an effective and safe vaccine,” Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. “They keep trying to do things (vaccine shots and booster shots). It doesn’t work. These things are not effective.”

Schultz went on to accuse advocates for the vaccines of having a “hive mindset.”

“We have to move past this, and we have to get past the semi-quasi-science clergy who have turned what used to be a respected industry, the science industry, into a club to beat people over the head,” Schultz said.

The Iowa bill under consideration, House File 2298, would prohibit K-12 schools, colleges and child care centers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in children.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee approved moving the bill forward, while Democrats voted against it.

“This legislation, I think, is dangerous. It continues to erode public confidence in safe vaccinations,” Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said during the committee meeting.

With its passage out of committee and having previously passed the House, the bill remains eligible for the remainder of this year’s legislative session and now goes before the full Senate.

The medical community and infectious disease experts widely agree, and data shows, that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

Among those showing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines are the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins Medicine and The Mayo Clinic.

The Associated Press last June reported that its analysis of federal data showed that only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May 2021, or about 0.8 percent, were in fully vaccinated people.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0