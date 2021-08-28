Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”

Christensen said the court reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

All of Iowa now has high or substantial community transmission of the virus, according to the CDC. State officials said Thursday that more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Iowa in the past week.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.