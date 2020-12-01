Iowa tax analyst: Revenue numbers don’t show true picture

DES MOINES — State tax collections are looking good, but looks can be deceiving, according to the experts at the Legislative Services Agency.

According to the LSA’s monthly revenue report, state tax receipts were up $62.6 million last month — a 10 percent spike compared with November 2019.

However, LSA senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson notes that third-quarter tax payments that were due at the end of October were pushed into November because the end of the month fell on a weekend — skewing both months’ numbers. Combined, receipts were actually down $23 million, or 1.8 percent, for the two-month period compared with a year ago.

Likewise, year-to-date receipts from July 1 through Nov. 30 are running 10.5 percent higher than a year ago. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed 2019 income tax payments due April 30 until July 31, which disrupted fiscal year cash-basis comparisons that are calculated on a July 1 to June 30 basis.

Based on those skewed numbers, fiscal 2021 state tax receipts of $3.686 billion are up 10.5 percent through November, but Robinson said “that’s nowhere close to the real number.” This fiscal year’s revenue growth is roughly 2.9 percent, or $80.7 million.