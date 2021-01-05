Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

Doing that “is going to take more state resources, and we have the money,” he said. “We’re collecting taxes. (Republicans) want to stockpile it to give another tax cut to rich people. That’s what they do.”

Grassley said he would resist efforts to tap into the “rainy-day” fund or cash reserves because those one-time commitments would need to be repaid, which “will only tie our hands for the following year’s budget. If we’re going to be looking at any of those things, my opinion is that it needs to be done using the ending balances.”

The House speaker said he expects a number of proposals will be considered but in the context of maintaining a “responsible” budget.

“We’re going to have more strain and asks and requests on our budget than I think we’ve had in my time in the Legislature,” he said.

Reynolds has said it’s too soon to consider using state reserves and Iowa still has $47 million in federal CARES Act money to distribute. Also, recently enacted federal legislation will send Iowa and other states millions of dollars to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, pay for more testing, for food assistance and child care, and to perform other local public health functions.