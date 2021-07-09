Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead, authorities said.

The body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field, the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. The release said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. The allegation was reported to police in late June, police said.

According to the complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the 13-year-old several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.

Edgington had been scheduled to appear in court Monday regarding the charges.

