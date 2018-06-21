The Iowa State Education Association’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Fred Hubbell for governor.
“Fred Hubbell is a great friend of public education,” said ISEA President Tammy Wawro of Cedar Rapids. “He understands the challenges facing educators in these difficult economic times and is willing to listen to our concerns.”
The ISEA said that during his interview with the ISEA board and PAC Central Committee, Hubbell pledged to commit to make public education a priority, use teachers’ experience and expertise by placing them at the table when important decisions are made about public education, support public employees and commit to a world-class education for Iowa’s public school children.
Gov. Kim Reynolds did not respond to the ISEA’s invitation to be interviewed in the endorsement process.
However, her campaign said Hubbell’s “empty promises don’t match up” to Reynolds’ record on education.
“Iowa currently spends more money on K-12 education than ever before,” campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said. “Only three other states in the country have increased spending at a higher rate, and (Iowa) teacher salaries are eighth in the country. Iowa leads the nation in high school graduation and has recently become a national leader in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).”
The recommendation decision was made by a vote of the ISEA-PAC Central Committee, which has an equal division of bipartisan participants from each of the ISEA’s 19 regions. The ISEA Executive Board unanimously concurred with the decision.
The ISEA provides financial support to those candidates — typically Democrats — it endorses. The funds come from voluntary contributions from ISEA members. The contributions often are accompanied by grass-roots volunteer support from teachers.
The ISEA represents more than 34,000 members, according to the National Education Association.