 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by a state Transportation Department snow plow

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by an Iowa Transportation Department snow plow.

On Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to Terry Bunting, 64, of Viola, Illinois, the Des Moines Register reported.

Officials have said Bunting was clearing the windshield of his semitrailer in January 2019 after pulling over on U.S. Highway 67 in Le Claire when he was hit by the blade of a passing IDOT plow. Court records say the driver of the plow saw Bunting and moved to retract the plow's blade, but pulled the wrong lever, leaving it extended.

The impact caused acute kidney and spine injuries and multiple broken bones and left Bunting paralyzed. Bunting has already accumulated more than $1.25 in medical bills, records show.

People are also reading…

Experts estimated the cost Bunting’s future medical and other care could exceed $7 million.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl. Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city's east side. Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene. Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries. Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines. Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones

A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts. A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers' friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.

Watch Now: Related Video

What exactly is 'superionic water' and why is it so prevalent on Uranus and Neptune?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News