Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated

A trial is underway for an Iowa man whose confrontation with police created some of the most memorable images from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard attorneys' opening statements Tuesday in Doug Jensen's trial in Washington, D.C. A viral video recorded by a reporter’s cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs. Jensen was wearing a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory. His lawyer said QAnon influenced Jensen's actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A prosecutor said Jensen wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.