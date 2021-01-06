Iowa tops 4,000 coronavirus deaths as infection rate rises

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa surpassed 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, marking another grim milestone with its infection rate rising again and most people still months from being able to get vaccinated.

Officials in Polk County, home to Des Moines, released a tentative timeline this week warning that the general public likely won't be able to get vaccinated until mid to late 2021. Neither Gov. Kim Reynolds' office nor state or county health officials immediately replied to inquiries seeking further information about the timeline.

The county guidelines appear to follow the state's vaccination rollout, which is based on federal guidelines that prioritize first vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents.

Second in line will be firefighters, police officers and corrections officers. Workers in food and agriculture, the postal service, grocery stores, public transit, teachers and school staff, day care workers and manufacturing will also have priority. People age 75 and above also are in the second tier of recipients.