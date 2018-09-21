Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.5 percent in August, giving the state the second-lowest rate in the country.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the unemployment rate dropped from 2.6 percent in July and was down from 3 percent a year ago.

Iowa was only behind Hawaii, which has the nation's lowest rate of 2.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people in Iowa dropped to 42,800 in August, with the total number of working Iowans climbing to 1.64 million.

