Iowa unemployment rate falls to 3.1%, 2nd lowest in US
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in December, the second-lowest rate in the country, according to data released Tuesday.

Iowa's rate fell significantly from 3.8% in November and is only slightly above the 2.8% rate from a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national economic slowdown.

Only Nebraska and South Dakota have a lower unemployment rate, at 3%.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%.

