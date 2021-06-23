 Skip to main content
Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 3.9% in May
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate bumped up to 3.9% in May even as more Iowans worked at jobs, a state agency reported Wednesday.

Iowa Workforce Development said the rate was up slightly from the 3.8% unemployment rate in April.

The total number of Iowa residents working rose to 1.58 million in May and the state's labor force participation rate increased to 66.4%. The number of unemployed residents also increased by an estimated 1,300 people.

Iowa was tied with Wisconsin for the nation's 10th lowest unemployment rate.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 5.8%.

