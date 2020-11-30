Iowa union seeks ‘reasonable’ raise for state workers

“They can take the position that they aren’t going to talk about any of the other stuff and to me that sends a very powerful message to every public employee in this state that works for the state that this governor does not appreciate what they have done and what they are doing for the citizens of this state,” he said.

“If this governor takes the position that she’s going to go back and continue to give them a stripped-out contract that has no grievance procedure or any other things in it, then she’s sending the message, she’s sending the message to them that they don’t matter and I don’t think that’s the appropriate message to send to people who have put their lives literally on the line now that we have had two correctional officers die. They have put their lives on the line to protect and do their job,” Homan said.

The governor is “trying to buy off” state employees “by giving them two extra holidays,” the AFSCME leader asserted. “While they appreciate that, the vast majority of state employees that work 24/7, 365 didn’t get to take advantage of the holiday because they were working. It doesn’t apply to all people.”

Earlier this month, negotiators for the roughly 600-member State Police Officers Council requested a 3 percent across-the-board pay increase for next fiscal year and 3.5 percent in fiscal 2023 at the start of talks with the state Department of Administrative Services. State negotiators are slated to provide an initial contract offer to that union’s representatives Tuesday.

