Iowa universities air plans for in-person graduation — days after bill proposed to force them

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Just days after a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill that would force Iowa’s public universities to hold graduations in-person this spring — after two of them already had announced plans for virtual ceremonies — all three campuses announced Monday they’re now developing in-person options.

“The format will be designed to honor and celebrate the achievements of our graduates while practicing the university’s guidelines for social distancing and mandatory face coverings,” according to a University of Iowa announcement that reversing an earlier decision to keep all commencement celebrations virtual again this spring.

Joining the UI in the about-face was the University of Northern Iowa.

“We are pleased to announce plans for limited in-person spring 2021 commencement events on May 7 and 8,” UNI President Mark Nook wrote. “These in-person events will supplement the previously announced virtual ceremony, and graduates are encouraged to participate in both.”

UNI is planning three “modified” ceremonies in the UNI-Dome “designed to safely celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates and protect the health of our campus community.” The campus is allowing graduates to invite a limited number of guests.